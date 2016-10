But now I lay in this trundle bed

Laying on the trundle bed





Wondering when i’ll be dead





Hoping grandpa will get well





Or if i will burn in hell





Will my dad retire?

Do all foods really expire?

Is lying always wrong?

And what the heck is a thong?

Will there be another Harry Potter?

Or is Vader really Luke’s father?





Such questions fill my head





While i lay in this trundle bed





But now i lay thee down to sleep





And dream of worlds my mind shall keep













