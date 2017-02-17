I will forever be walking
Behind the sun
A self-shaped eclipse
To the outside observer
I will always be rising after it
For it must outpace, and outdistance me
I will remain behind,
As it carries on through space
For my feet are not made
To tread a path of fire
I will set before it does
For I can only burn so long
Before rest, and before rising
Tomorrow, the sun will rise
Before I do
And it will set the same
I will be a burning shade
Within its frame
Until I can be no longer
On the day that I do not rise
The sun will do so before me
And it will set long before I have
So it can only be
I promise
