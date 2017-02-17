I will forever be walking

Behind the sun

A self-shaped eclipse

To the outside observer





I will always be rising after it

For it must outpace, and outdistance me





I will remain behind,

As it carries on through space

For my feet are not made

To tread a path of fire





I will set before it does

For I can only burn so long

Before rest, and before rising





Tomorrow, the sun will rise

Before I do

And it will set the same

I will be a burning shade

Within its frame

Until I can be no longer





On the day that I do not rise

The sun will do so before me

And it will set long before I have

So it can only be

I promise









