Ecocentric Plea

Around humans, the Earth does not revolve;

The wind does not blow just to touch your face.

Earth’s highest potential, humans won’t solve;

Anthropocentric tech goods – please don’t race.





In these modern, polluted, busy days,

I urge myself and you to find nature.

Eco-friendly is not a fad or phase,

Climate change is real… tell legislature!





As the meat and dairy industry thrives;

water is wasted and oil meets drill;

We, the human race, are messing our lives,

Soon nature will have to send us a bill.





Rather than panic or just plain ignore,

To ecocentric life, open the door.









