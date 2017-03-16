Ignorance is Bliss

We’re all walking and laughing in the warm autumn breeze. I inhale the wet, delicious air and regard the high, playful wisps of the clouds. My foot crunches a leaf into the hungry grass as both my friends’ snap wet dew. I grin, comme nting on how hot the October night is, and my friend laughs and curls his lips and squints his eyes as he says with the embellished sincerity of an Austin Powers villain “Curse you global warming!”

Instantly our smiles vanish, and we walk without a word through the wet, crunching field. There’s a wind behind me, and a rustling of soaked yet baking leaves.



