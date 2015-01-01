Letter to the Editor (12/7)

Donald Trump will move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, administration officials have confirmed. He is due to announce the decision in a speech later today, Dec. 6.

Israel has welcomed the changes, but a host of Arab and European leaders have condemned the move, with Jordan, France, Saudi Arabia and the European Union warning of “potentially dangerous consequences” and of “an undermined peace process.”

In Amman, Jordan, home to St. Olaf’s only active Middle-East study abroad program, the news has put students on house arrest, awaiting the consequences of such a move. Security services affiliated with AMIDEAST, St. Olaf’s abroad program, have warned “Violence is likely if police forcibly disperse demonstrators, which is probable if protesters attempt to enter US diplomatic compounds.” The students at the program affiliated with the military, West Point and Naval Academy, have already packed their bags as they will be recalled back to the United States if Trump makes the announcement.

But for the other students on the program, uncertainty prevails, especially as daily life in Amman appears to be continuing normally. “My host mom feels [the lockdown] is ridiculous because there is nothing going on in Amman today,” said Maureen Linke, a student at Knox College. Jordanians affiliated with the program have been equally confused by the suddenness of the lockdown, with one saying “Honestly I don’t see anything harmful right now, [AMIDEAST] is being way too dramatic.”

Meanwhile, the city holds its breath for Trump’s announcement. The city’s large Palestinian population rightly sees the move as an affirmation of Israel’s attempts to force them out of their homeland. Without any wider attempts to redress the situation, this move will most likely be seen as just another chapter in the most intractable conflict in the world.