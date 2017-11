please leave a message after the tone

The sidewalk misses your steps,

the window your sight

and the flower your smell





Before you turn,

You can talk to the pillow,

to the floor patterns,

to me

We will listen





I saw your ghost

and was reminded

of our mark

getting smaller

in the timeline





the finger lifts,

the button rises,

the birds chirp,

the sun rises,

the cars are moving,

but I feel left out

of the quotidian,

like I have been

frozen in a glacier mid-stride

while still in my best fake smile

at the office