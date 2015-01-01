"The ruddy cup of tea"

Black tea





White snow





And the earthen rests of each





Make up the scale of this quiet day













Retreating from the cold blowing





Of thoughts titled “Can” and “Can-Not,”





I steeped, then poured





Then sat at the kitchen table





Watching thick flakes fall,





The laggards of the bunch













How simple, this clearing came





Swiped down like a pine





Beneath the axe of some flannel-clad viking





While I can sit here and imagine













The bright warmths are beautiful,





But it is the dark warmths that love





The blanket, the socks,





The ruddy cup of tea





Beating ceramic against my fingers













I sit here, drinking the dark,





Watching the light fall like stars





And put myself at ease





Between them









benjam1@stolaf.edu