The Failure of Words

When you think about it, really hard, it makes no sense.

How words fail to do their purpose,

Of giving meaning to feeling

Of describing

No matter how hard I try,

Words will always fail me when I’m describing you.

You are so much more than anything, than everything

More than cute,

More than kind,

You’ll even always be more than all mine

It’s not just you,

But everything about.

The things you do

The words you say

How I think about you every day.

It’s always you, but I have no words.

I’m more than happy, more than excited

When you’re around.

More than disappointed

More than saddened,

When you have to go.

Understanding doesn’t make it easier.

I can’t help the way I feel,

How my heart still jumps when I see you,

How my face lights up.

I wish I could tell you all the things you do for me,

All you make me feel.

But we’d be here forever,

And never scratch the surface.

You are the reason I break out laughing when no one’s around.

Why I seem to smile for no reason.

Why some days are better than the weekend.





