The Failure of Words

When you think about it, really hard, it makes no sense.
How words fail to do their purpose,
Of giving meaning to feeling
Of describing
No matter how hard I try,
Words will always fail me when I’m describing you.
You are so much more than anything, than everything
More than cute,
More than kind,
You’ll even always be more than all mine
It’s not just you,
But everything about.
The things you do
The words you say
How I think about you every day.
It’s always you, but I have no words.
I’m more than happy, more than excited
When you’re around.
More than disappointed
More than saddened,
When you have to go.
Understanding doesn’t make it easier.
I can’t help the way I feel,
How my heart still jumps when I see you,
How my face lights up.
I wish I could tell you all the things you do for me,
All you make me feel.
But we’d be here forever,
And never scratch the surface.
You are the reason I break out laughing when no one’s around.
Why I seem to smile for no reason.
Why some days are better than the weekend.
